03.06.2017, 22:44 Uhr: Skinflint : Chief Of The Ghosts Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 07. Juli 2017 wird das neue Album Chief Of The Ghosts der botswanischen Heavy Metal Band Skinflint auf CD veröffentlicht.

Skinflint- Chief Of The Ghosts

Tracklist:
1. Borankana Metal
2. Ram Of Fire
3. Igungo
4. Anyoto Aniota
5. Ndondoncha
6. Rainbow Sankes
7. Milk Fever
8. Anger Of The Spirits
9. Chief Of The Ghosts
Total Playing Time: 37:14 Min

Line-Up:
Giuseppe Sbrana - Vocals, Guitars
Kebonye Nkoloso - Bass
Sandra Sbrana - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

