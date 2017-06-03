Vorherige News: Video von Ann My Guard: Obsidian Tears



Skinflint : Chief Of The Ghosts Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 07. Juli 2017 wird das neue Album Chief Of The Ghosts der botswanischen Heavy Metal Band Skinflint auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

1. Borankana Metal

2. Ram Of Fire

3. Igungo

4. Anyoto Aniota

5. Ndondoncha

6. Rainbow Sankes

7. Milk Fever

8. Anger Of The Spirits

9. Chief Of The Ghosts

Total Playing Time: 37:14 Min

Line-Up:

Giuseppe Sbrana - Vocals, Guitars

Kebonye Nkoloso - Bass

Sandra Sbrana - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

