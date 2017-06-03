News
03.06.2017, 22:44 Uhr: Skinflint : Chief Of The Ghosts Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 07. Juli 2017 wird das neue Album Chief Of The Ghosts der botswanischen Heavy Metal Band Skinflint auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
1. Borankana Metal
2. Ram Of Fire
3. Igungo
4. Anyoto Aniota
5. Ndondoncha
6. Rainbow Sankes
7. Milk Fever
8. Anger Of The Spirits
9. Chief Of The Ghosts
Total Playing Time: 37:14 Min
Line-Up:
Giuseppe Sbrana - Vocals, Guitars
Kebonye Nkoloso - Bass
Sandra Sbrana - Drums
Quelle: Pure Steel Records