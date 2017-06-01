News
01.06.2017, 22:04 Uhr: Album und Video von Attic
Die deutschen Metaller Attic werden ihr zweites Album Sanctimonious am 18.08.2017 über Van Records veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich das Video zu "The Hound Of Heaven" ansehen.
Tracklist:
01. Iudicium Dei
02. Sanctimonious
03. A Serpent In The Pulpit
04. Penalized
05. Scrupulosity
06. Sinless
07. Die Engelmacherin
08. A Quest For Blood
09. The Hound Of Heaven
10. On Choir Stalls
11. Dark Hosanna
12. Born From Sin
13. There Is No God
Quelle: Sure Shot Worx