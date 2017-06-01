Nächste News: Video von Monstrath: Child Of God

Die deutschen Metaller Attic werden ihr zweites Album Sanctimonious am 18.08.2017 über Van Records veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich das Video zu "The Hound Of Heaven" ansehen.

Tracklist:

01. Iudicium Dei

02. Sanctimonious

03. A Serpent In The Pulpit

04. Penalized

05. Scrupulosity

06. Sinless

07. Die Engelmacherin

08. A Quest For Blood

09. The Hound Of Heaven

10. On Choir Stalls

11. Dark Hosanna

12. Born From Sin

13. There Is No God

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

0 Kommentare

