Nervecell haben den 25.08.2017 als Veröffentlichungstermin für ihr neues Album Past, Present... Torture festgelegt. Die Scheibe erscheint via Lifeforce Records.

Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Aadvent

03. Proxy War

04. D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)

05. Abyssviand

06. Hypnosis

07. Malice Within

08. Dawn of Decimation

09. Habitual Deceit

10. Maqabre

11. Tree of Lies

12. Treading Beneath

13. Past, Present... Torture

Quelle: Lifeforce Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

