30.05.2017, 22:07 Uhr: Albumdetails von Nervecell

Nervecell haben den 25.08.2017 als Veröffentlichungstermin für ihr neues Album Past, Present... Torture festgelegt. Die Scheibe erscheint via Lifeforce Records.

Nervecell - Past Present Torture

Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Aadvent
03. Proxy War
04. D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)
05. Abyssviand
06. Hypnosis
07. Malice Within
08. Dawn of Decimation
09. Habitual Deceit
10. Maqabre
11. Tree of Lies
12. Treading Beneath
13. Past, Present... Torture

Quelle: Lifeforce Records

