Ende Juni 2017 werden die türkischen Death Metaller Persecutory ihr Album Towards The Ultimate Extinction via Godz Ov War Productions veröffentlichen. Den Titeltrack kann man bei Soundcloud anhören.

Tracklist:

01. Pillars Of Dismay

02. Towards The Ultimate Extinction

03. Till Relentless Salvation Comes

04. Along The Infernal Hallways

05. Awakening The Depraved Era

06. Hegemony Of The Ruinous Impurity

07. Maelstroms Of Antireligious Chaos

Quelle: Godz Ov War Productions

