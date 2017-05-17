8 Headbänga online
17.05.2017, 21:54 Uhr: Neues Album von Persecutory

Ende Juni 2017 werden die türkischen Death Metaller Persecutory ihr Album Towards The Ultimate Extinction via Godz Ov War Productions veröffentlichen. Den Titeltrack kann man bei Soundcloud anhören.

Persecutory - Towards The Ultimate Extinction

Tracklist:
01. Pillars Of Dismay
02. Towards The Ultimate Extinction
03. Till Relentless Salvation Comes
04. Along The Infernal Hallways
05. Awakening The Depraved Era
06. Hegemony Of The Ruinous Impurity
07. Maelstroms Of Antireligious Chaos

Quelle: Godz Ov War Productions

