News
Nächste News: Fall Of Carthage: Unveröffentlichter Song auf YouTube
Vorherige News: Augenfutter von Hadal: Painful Shadow
17.05.2017, 21:54 Uhr: Neues Album von Persecutory
Ende Juni 2017 werden die türkischen Death Metaller Persecutory ihr Album Towards The Ultimate Extinction via Godz Ov War Productions veröffentlichen. Den Titeltrack kann man bei Soundcloud anhören.
Tracklist:
01. Pillars Of Dismay
02. Towards The Ultimate Extinction
03. Till Relentless Salvation Comes
04. Along The Infernal Hallways
05. Awakening The Depraved Era
06. Hegemony Of The Ruinous Impurity
07. Maelstroms Of Antireligious Chaos
Quelle: Godz Ov War Productions