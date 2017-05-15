Nächste News: Video von Divinity: Atlas

Vorherige News: Conjuring Fate: Valley Of Shadows Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum



Am 20. August 2017 erscheint das Debüt Swim With The Leviathan der neuen Supergroup Ursinne um Dave Ingram (ex-Bolt Thrower) und Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath) via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Tracklist:

01. Talons

02. Hollow Hearse

03. Devil May Care

04. The Chimes Of Midnight

05. Underworld

06. Serpentine

07. Bullet Bitten

08. Something Wicked This Way Comes

09. Crazy Horses (Bonus Track - The Osmonds Cover)

10. Turning Japanese (Bonus Track - The Vapors Cover)

11. Monsters In The Parasol (Bonus Track Ft. Kam Lee - Queens Of The Stone Age Cover)

12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - Siouxsie And The Banshees Cover)

Quelle: Transcending Obscurity Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite