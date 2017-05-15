9 Headbänga online
15.05.2017, 22:45 Uhr: Debüt von Usinne

Am 20. August 2017 erscheint das Debüt Swim With The Leviathan der neuen Supergroup Ursinne um Dave Ingram (ex-Bolt Thrower) und Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath) via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Ursinne - Swim With The Leviathan

Tracklist:
01. Talons
02. Hollow Hearse
03. Devil May Care
04. The Chimes Of Midnight
05. Underworld
06. Serpentine
07. Bullet Bitten
08. Something Wicked This Way Comes
09. Crazy Horses (Bonus Track - The Osmonds Cover)
10. Turning Japanese (Bonus Track - The Vapors Cover)
11. Monsters In The Parasol (Bonus Track Ft. Kam Lee - Queens Of The Stone Age Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - Siouxsie And The Banshees Cover)

Quelle: Transcending Obscurity Records

