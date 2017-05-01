7 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (54)
04.05.2017 Saint Vitus
04.05.2017 Civil War
05.05.2017 He Is Legend
06.05.2017 God Dethroned
07.05.2017 Cellar Darling
08.05.2017 Twelve Foot Ninja
09.05.2017 Turbobier
MinReviews (9872)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (662)
MinMetal-Videos (2361)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Pergale

Interview:
Belphegor

Live-Bericht:
Christian Death

Video:
Unearth
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Neue Single von Da Boanad: Scheinheilig
Vorherige News: Lyric Video von Immortal Machinery: I'm Not Sorry

01.05.2017, 22:41 Uhr: Malamorte: Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 09. Juni 2017 wird das neue Album Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God von der italienischen Occult Doom/Heavy Metal Band Malamorte auf CD veröffentlicht.

Malamorte - Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God

Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Thorn In The Flesh
03. Waiting For The End Of Christianity
04. Unholy Cult
05. Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God
06. Intramezzo
07. Blasphemies For The Horned God
08. Ode To Damnation
09. Aut Satan Aut Nihil
10. Outro
Total Playing Time: 43:21 Min

Line-Up:
Lv - Vocals
Sk - Guitars, Bass, Programming

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 