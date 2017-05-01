News
01.05.2017, 22:41 Uhr: Malamorte: Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 09. Juni 2017 wird das neue Album Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God von der italienischen Occult Doom/Heavy Metal Band Malamorte auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Thorn In The Flesh
03. Waiting For The End Of Christianity
04. Unholy Cult
05. Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God
06. Intramezzo
07. Blasphemies For The Horned God
08. Ode To Damnation
09. Aut Satan Aut Nihil
10. Outro
Total Playing Time: 43:21 Min
Line-Up:
Lv - Vocals
Sk - Guitars, Bass, Programming
Quelle: Pure Steel Records