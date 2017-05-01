Nächste News: Neue Single von Da Boanad: Scheinheilig

Malamorte: Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 09. Juni 2017 wird das neue Album Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God von der italienischen Occult Doom/Heavy Metal Band Malamorte auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Thorn In The Flesh

03. Waiting For The End Of Christianity

04. Unholy Cult

05. Satan Goes To Heaven To Destroy The Kingdom Of God

06. Intramezzo

07. Blasphemies For The Horned God

08. Ode To Damnation

09. Aut Satan Aut Nihil

10. Outro

Total Playing Time: 43:21 Min

Line-Up:

Lv - Vocals

Sk - Guitars, Bass, Programming

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 Kommentare

