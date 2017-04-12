Nächste News: Neues Album von Vintersorg

Enders Door heißt das neue Album der Sci-Fi Metaller Rapheumets Well, das am 26.05.2017 über Test Your Metal Records erscheint.

Track Listing:

01. The Traveler (4:39)

02. Distress From The Aberrant Planet (3:57)

03. The Autogenous Extinction (4:45)

04. Secrets Of The Demigods (4:40)

05. Lechery Brought The Darkness (6:39)

06. Enders Door (6:35)

07. Prisoner Of The Rift (2:58)

08. The Diminished Strategist (5:36)

09. Nastarian Waltz (1:13)

10. Ghost Walkers Exodus (5:41)

11. Killing The Colossus (5:58)

12. Eishar's Lament (1:18)

13. Unveiling The Sapient (7:21)

Album Length: 1:01:20

Quelle: Asher Media Relations

