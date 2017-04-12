10 Headbänga online
News

12.04.2017, 23:03 Uhr: Neues Album von Rapheumets Well: Enders Door

Enders Door heißt das neue Album der Sci-Fi Metaller Rapheumets Well, das am 26.05.2017 über Test Your Metal Records erscheint.

Rapheumets Well - Enders Door

Track Listing:
01. The Traveler (4:39)
02. Distress From The Aberrant Planet (3:57)
03. The Autogenous Extinction (4:45)
04. Secrets Of The Demigods (4:40)
05. Lechery Brought The Darkness (6:39)
06. Enders Door (6:35)
07. Prisoner Of The Rift (2:58)
08. The Diminished Strategist (5:36)
09. Nastarian Waltz (1:13)
10. Ghost Walkers Exodus (5:41)
11. Killing The Colossus (5:58)
12. Eishar's Lament (1:18)
13. Unveiling The Sapient (7:21)
Album Length: 1:01:20

