Nächste News: Albumstream von Beast Modulus

Vorherige News: Video zur Single von Power Theory: Brace For Impact



Black Hawk: The End Of The World Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 19. Mai 2017 wird das neue Album The End Of The World von Black Hawk auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Return Of The Dragon (Intro)

02. Streets Of Terror

03. Killing For Religion

04. What A World

05. Ruler Of The Dark

06. The End Of The World

07. Scream In The Night

08. Legacy Of Rock

09. Just Like In Paradise

10. Dancing With My Demons

11. Dragonride'17

Total Playing Time: 46:46 Min

Line-Up:

Udo Bethke - Lead Vocals

Wolfgang Tewes - Guitars

Günny Kruse - Guitars

Michael "Zottel" Wiekenberg - Bass

Matthias Meßfeldt - Drums

Guest Musicians:

Hanjo Gehrke - Acustic Guitars, Guitarsolo On "Dancing With My Demons", Keyboards & Backing Vocals

Conny Bethke - Backing Vocals

Stefan Weise - Backing Vocals

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite