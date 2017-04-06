10 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (87)
08.04.2017 Broilers
08.04.2017 Battle Beast
10.04.2017 Creeper
11.04.2017 Dog Eat Dog
12.04.2017 Persefone
13.04.2017 Soen
15.04.2017 Dark Easter Metal Meeting 2017 - Tag 1
MinReviews (9871)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (662)
MinMetal-Videos (2352)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
MyGrain

Interview:
Dibbukim

Live-Bericht:
Banner Of Wrath

Video:
Ex Deo
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Albumstream von Beast Modulus
Vorherige News: Video zur Single von Power Theory: Brace For Impact

06.04.2017, 23:09 Uhr: Black Hawk: The End Of The World Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 19. Mai 2017 wird das neue Album The End Of The World von Black Hawk auf CD veröffentlicht.

Black Hawk - The End Of The World

Tracklist:
01. Return Of The Dragon (Intro)
02. Streets Of Terror
03. Killing For Religion
04. What A World
05. Ruler Of The Dark
06. The End Of The World
07. Scream In The Night
08. Legacy Of Rock
09. Just Like In Paradise
10. Dancing With My Demons
11. Dragonride'17
Total Playing Time: 46:46 Min

Line-Up:
Udo Bethke - Lead Vocals
Wolfgang Tewes - Guitars
Günny Kruse - Guitars
Michael "Zottel" Wiekenberg - Bass
Matthias Meßfeldt - Drums

Guest Musicians:
Hanjo Gehrke - Acustic Guitars, Guitarsolo On "Dancing With My Demons", Keyboards & Backing Vocals
Conny Bethke - Backing Vocals
Stefan Weise - Backing Vocals

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 