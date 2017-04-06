News
06.04.2017, 23:09 Uhr: Black Hawk: The End Of The World Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 19. Mai 2017 wird das neue Album The End Of The World von Black Hawk auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Return Of The Dragon (Intro)
02. Streets Of Terror
03. Killing For Religion
04. What A World
05. Ruler Of The Dark
06. The End Of The World
07. Scream In The Night
08. Legacy Of Rock
09. Just Like In Paradise
10. Dancing With My Demons
11. Dragonride'17
Total Playing Time: 46:46 Min
Line-Up:
Udo Bethke - Lead Vocals
Wolfgang Tewes - Guitars
Günny Kruse - Guitars
Michael "Zottel" Wiekenberg - Bass
Matthias Meßfeldt - Drums
Guest Musicians:
Hanjo Gehrke - Acustic Guitars, Guitarsolo On "Dancing With My Demons", Keyboards & Backing Vocals
Conny Bethke - Backing Vocals
Stefan Weise - Backing Vocals
Quelle: Pure Steel Records