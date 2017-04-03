Nächste News: Sinner: Neuer Video Clip Road To Hell

Vorherige News: Bear: Stream und Download zu Childbreaker



Am 09.06.2017 erscheint das neue Logic Of Denial Album Aftermath über Comatose Records. Den Track "Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse" kann man sich vorab schon mal anhören.

Tracklist:

01. Abscission

02. Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse

03. Gorging On Innocence

04. Miroir

05. Sufferance

06. Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)

07. Larvae Of Eden

08. The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus - Pt. Ii: Antinferno)

09. Defilement

10. Violating The Canvas Of Forgotten Purity

11. Immaculate

12. Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis

Quelle: Clawhammer

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite