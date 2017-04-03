News
03.04.2017, 22:29 Uhr: Neues Album von Logic Of Denial
Am 09.06.2017 erscheint das neue Logic Of Denial Album Aftermath über Comatose Records. Den Track "Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse" kann man sich vorab schon mal anhören.
Tracklist:
01. Abscission
02. Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse
03. Gorging On Innocence
04. Miroir
05. Sufferance
06. Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)
07. Larvae Of Eden
08. The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus - Pt. Ii: Antinferno)
09. Defilement
10. Violating The Canvas Of Forgotten Purity
11. Immaculate
12. Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis
