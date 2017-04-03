News
03.04.2017, 22:30 Uhr: Critical Solution: Neues Album Barbara The Witch
Die norwegischen Horror Thrasher Critical Solution kehren am 28.04.2017 mit ihrem Album Barbara The Witch zurück. Die Scheibe erscheint über Crime Records. Vorab kann amn sich den Titeltrack anhören.
Tracklist:
01. Natas Fo Live
02. The Village
03. Barbara The Witch
04. Red Hooded Devils
05. Peter Crow
06. The Burning Pyre
07. End Of The Beginning
08. The Headless Horsemen
09. Officer Green
10. A Lady In White
11. Return Of The Witch
12. Into The Abyss
CD 2 - Bonus Disc - Covers From Hell
1. Locked up in Snow (King Diamond's Black Rose cover)
2. Let it Die (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
3. Killed by Death (Motörhead cover feat. Whitfield Crane/LaRocque)
4. Iron Man (Black Sabbath cover)
5. Speed King (Deep Purple cover)
6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep cover feat. Snowy Shaw)
