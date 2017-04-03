Vorherige News: Video von Anathema: Springfield



Die norwegischen Horror Thrasher Critical Solution kehren am 28.04.2017 mit ihrem Album Barbara The Witch zurück. Die Scheibe erscheint über Crime Records. Vorab kann amn sich den Titeltrack anhören.



Tracklist:

01. Natas Fo Live

02. The Village

03. Barbara The Witch

04. Red Hooded Devils

05. Peter Crow

06. The Burning Pyre

07. End Of The Beginning

08. The Headless Horsemen

09. Officer Green

10. A Lady In White

11. Return Of The Witch

12. Into The Abyss

CD 2 - Bonus Disc - Covers From Hell

1. Locked up in Snow (King Diamond's Black Rose cover)

2. Let it Die (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

3. Killed by Death (Motörhead cover feat. Whitfield Crane/LaRocque)

4. Iron Man (Black Sabbath cover)

5. Speed King (Deep Purple cover)

6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep cover feat. Snowy Shaw)

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite