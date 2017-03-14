3 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (91)
15.03.2017 John Garcia
16.03.2017 Who Killed Bruce Lee
16.03.2017 Gorgoroth
17.03.2017 Krayenzeit
17.03.2017 Reason 2 Rock
17.03.2017 ASP
17.03.2017 Joey Jordison's Vimic
MinReviews (9859)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (662)
MinMetal-Videos (2342)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Molly Hatchet

Interview:
Shakra

Live-Bericht:
Rage

Video:
Black Stone Cherry
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Ektomorf kündigen neue DVD/CD Warpath an
Vorherige News: Catapults And Trapdoors Video von Pagandom

14.03.2017, 21:39 Uhr: Alestorm: Neues Album im Mai

Macht euch bereit, am 26.05.2017 von Alestorm mit dem neuen Album No Grave But The Sea geentert zu werden.

Alestorm - No Grave But The Sea

Tracklist:
01. No Grave But The Sea
02. Mexico
03. To The End Of The World
04. Alestorm
05. Bar Und Imbiss
06. Fucked With An Anchor
07. Pegleg Potion
08. Man The Pumps
09. Rage Of The Pentahook
10. Treasure Island

Quelle: Napalm Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 