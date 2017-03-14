News
14.03.2017, 21:39 Uhr: Alestorm: Neues Album im Mai
Macht euch bereit, am 26.05.2017 von Alestorm mit dem neuen Album No Grave But The Sea geentert zu werden.
Tracklist:
01. No Grave But The Sea
02. Mexico
03. To The End Of The World
04. Alestorm
05. Bar Und Imbiss
06. Fucked With An Anchor
07. Pegleg Potion
08. Man The Pumps
09. Rage Of The Pentahook
10. Treasure Island
Quelle: Napalm Records