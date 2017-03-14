Nächste News: Ektomorf kündigen neue DVD/CD Warpath an

Macht euch bereit, am 26.05.2017 von Alestorm mit dem neuen Album No Grave But The Sea geentert zu werden.

Tracklist:

01. No Grave But The Sea

02. Mexico

03. To The End Of The World

04. Alestorm

05. Bar Und Imbiss

06. Fucked With An Anchor

07. Pegleg Potion

08. Man The Pumps

09. Rage Of The Pentahook

10. Treasure Island

Quelle: Napalm Records

