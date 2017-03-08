Nächste News: Video von Upcoming Devastation: Human Flesh

Vorherige News: Selfmachine: Lyric Video zu Normal People



Am 7. April 2017 veröffentlichen die australischen Thrasher Harlott ihre neue Platte Extinction weltweit auf Metal Blade Records!

Auf www.metalblade.com/harlott könnt ihr euch derweil die erste Single "First World Solutions" anhören.

Tracklist:

01. Extinction

02. First World Solutions

03. The Penitent

04. Whore

05. No Past

06. Conflict Revelation

07. Better Off Dead

08. Violent Conspirator

09. And Darkness Brings The Light

10. Final Weapon

11. Parasite

12. Epitaph

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite