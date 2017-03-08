News
08.03.2017, 23:02 Uhr: Harlott kündigen neues Album Extinction für den 7. April an
Am 7. April 2017 veröffentlichen die australischen Thrasher Harlott ihre neue Platte Extinction weltweit auf Metal Blade Records!
Auf www.metalblade.com/harlott könnt ihr euch derweil die erste Single "First World Solutions" anhören.
Tracklist:
01. Extinction
02. First World Solutions
03. The Penitent
04. Whore
05. No Past
06. Conflict Revelation
07. Better Off Dead
08. Violent Conspirator
09. And Darkness Brings The Light
10. Final Weapon
11. Parasite
12. Epitaph
Quelle: Metal Blade