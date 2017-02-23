News
Nächste News: Blackened Symphony: Video zu Chain
Vorherige News: Vescera: Beyond The Fight Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
23.02.2017, 22:01 Uhr: Metall: Metal Heads Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 07. April 2017 wird das neue Album Metal Heads von Metall auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
1. Metalheads
2. Fly
3. Crimson King
4. The Gods Above The Sky
5. Riding On The Storm
6. Glory
7. Imperium
8. Wrath
Total Playing Time: 40:32 Min
Line-Up:
Joel Stieve Dawe - Vocals
Daniel Dokic - Guitars
Sven Rappoldt - Bass
Marco Thäle - Drums
Quelle: Pure Steel Records