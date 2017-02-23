Nächste News: Blackened Symphony: Video zu Chain

Am 07. April 2017 wird das neue Album Metal Heads von Metall auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

1. Metalheads

2. Fly

3. Crimson King

4. The Gods Above The Sky

5. Riding On The Storm

6. Glory

7. Imperium

8. Wrath

Total Playing Time: 40:32 Min

Line-Up:

Joel Stieve Dawe - Vocals

Daniel Dokic - Guitars

Sven Rappoldt - Bass

Marco Thäle - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

