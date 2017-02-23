Nächste News: Metall: Metal Heads Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Vescera: Beyond The Fight Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 07. April 2017 wird das neue Album Beyond The Fight von Vescera auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

1. Blackout In Paradise

2. In The Night

3. Stand And Fight

4. Dynamite

5. Looking For Trouble

6. Vendetta

7. Troubled Man

8. Never Letting Go

9. Suite 95

Total Playing Time: 37:26 Min

Line-Up:

Michael Vescera - Vocals

Mike Petrone - Guitars

Frank Leone - Bass

Fabio Alessandrini - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

