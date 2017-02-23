News
23.02.2017, 22:01 Uhr: Vescera: Beyond The Fight Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 07. April 2017 wird das neue Album Beyond The Fight von Vescera auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
1. Blackout In Paradise
2. In The Night
3. Stand And Fight
4. Dynamite
5. Looking For Trouble
6. Vendetta
7. Troubled Man
8. Never Letting Go
9. Suite 95
Total Playing Time: 37:26 Min
Line-Up:
Michael Vescera - Vocals
Mike Petrone - Guitars
Frank Leone - Bass
Fabio Alessandrini - Drums
Quelle: Pure Steel Records