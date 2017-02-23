14 Headbänga online
News

23.02.2017, 22:01 Uhr: Vescera: Beyond The Fight Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 07. April 2017 wird das neue Album Beyond The Fight von Vescera auf CD veröffentlicht.

Vescera - Beyond The Fight

Tracklist:
1. Blackout In Paradise
2. In The Night
3. Stand And Fight
4. Dynamite
5. Looking For Trouble
6. Vendetta
7. Troubled Man
8. Never Letting Go
9. Suite 95
Total Playing Time: 37:26 Min

Line-Up:
Michael Vescera - Vocals
Mike Petrone - Guitars
Frank Leone - Bass
Fabio Alessandrini - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 Kommentare

