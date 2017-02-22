Nächste News: Lyric Video von Demonic Resurrection: Kurma - The Tortoise

Die holländischen Thrasher Distillator werden am 01.05.2017 ihr zweites Album Summoning The Malicious über Empire Records veröffentlichen. Vorab könnt ihr euch schon mal den Track "Estates Of The Realm" im Lyric Video anhören.

Tracklist:

1. Blinded By Chauvinism

2. Mechanized Existence

3. Estates Of The Realm

4. Summoning The Malicious

5. Enter The Void

6. Algorithmic Citizenship

7. Stature Of Liberty

8. The King Of Kings

9. Megalomania

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

