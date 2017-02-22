5 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (98)
23.02.2017 Sonata Arctica
24.02.2017 Anthrax
24.02.2017 Space Chaser
25.02.2017 Avenged Sevenfold
25.02.2017 Anthrax
26.02.2017 Russian Circles
26.02.2017 Imperial State Electric
MinReviews (9845)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (661)
MinMetal-Videos (2330)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Rock Aid Armenia

Interview:
Hate Squad

Live-Bericht:
BRDigung

Video:
Crystal Tears
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Lyric Video von Demonic Resurrection: Kurma - The Tortoise
Vorherige News: Face Down Hero: 10 yrs Thrash Metal

22.02.2017, 20:52 Uhr: Neues Distillator Album im Anmarsch

Die holländischen Thrasher Distillator werden am 01.05.2017 ihr zweites Album Summoning The Malicious über Empire Records veröffentlichen. Vorab könnt ihr euch schon mal den Track "Estates Of The Realm" im Lyric Video anhören.

Distillator - Summoning The Malicious

Tracklist:
1. Blinded By Chauvinism
2. Mechanized Existence
3. Estates Of The Realm
4. Summoning The Malicious
5. Enter The Void
6. Algorithmic Citizenship
7. Stature Of Liberty
8. The King Of Kings
9. Megalomania

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 