Am 14.04.2017 erscheint das Album Ulcer Island der NY Grind Deather Buckshot Facelift über Paragon Records.

01. Ulcer Island

02. Czech Yourself

03. Afterbirth Puzzle 2016

04. Ascend To Descend

05. Burn The Baby Raper

06. Oxydocs

07. Sundress Skeletor

08. Comptroller Cult

09. What Does Fergus Dream Of?

10. Hell Eats Repetition (Goodbye)

11. Don't Hang from the Pipes

12. Weathered Mask of Autumn (Unearthing the Armless)

13. Delusions of a New Age

14. Dustification (End Times Version)

15. A Trophy Cup Intoxicant

Quelle: Mind Eraser PR

