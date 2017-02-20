5 Headbänga online
20.02.2017, 20:47 Uhr: Neues Album von Buckshot Facelift

Am 14.04.2017 erscheint das Album Ulcer Island der NY Grind Deather Buckshot Facelift über Paragon Records.

Buckshot Facelift - Ulcer Island

01. Ulcer Island
02. Czech Yourself
03. Afterbirth Puzzle 2016
04. Ascend To Descend
05. Burn The Baby Raper
06. Oxydocs
07. Sundress Skeletor
08. Comptroller Cult
09. What Does Fergus Dream Of?
10. Hell Eats Repetition (Goodbye)
11. Don't Hang from the Pipes
12. Weathered Mask of Autumn (Unearthing the Armless)
13. Delusions of a New Age
14. Dustification (End Times Version)
15. A Trophy Cup Intoxicant

Quelle: Mind Eraser PR

0 KommentareLord Obirah

