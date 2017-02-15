Nächste News: Farm Of Northern Darkness Lyric Video von Milking The Goatmachine

Am 24. Februar 2017 erscheint das neue Mordbrand Album Wilt. Vorab kann man sich mit dem Lyric Video zu "Delivering The Gods" einen ersten Höreindruck verschaffen.

Tracklist:

1. Bleed Into Nought

2. Delivering The Gods

3. Worship Predation

4. At The Larvae Column

5. Throes Of Glorious Death

6. To Pursue Damnation

7. Venomous Myrrh

8. Wilt

9. Give In To Oblivion

