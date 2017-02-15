6 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (100)
16.02.2017 Grave Digger
17.02.2017 Grave Digger
18.02.2017 Heavy Metal's Calling 2017
18.02.2017 J.B.O.
20.02.2017 The Dillinger Escape Plan
20.02.2017 Heck
21.02.2017 Jeff Scott Soto
MinReviews (9840)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (660)
MinMetal-Videos (2330)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Mind Disease

Interview:
Firewind

Live-Bericht:
Rose Tattoo

Video:
Kvelertak
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Farm Of Northern Darkness Lyric Video von Milking The Goatmachine
Vorherige News: Lyric Video von Heart Attack: Congrats To People

15.02.2017, 22:10 Uhr: Album und Lyric Video von Mordbrand

Am 24. Februar 2017 erscheint das neue Mordbrand Album Wilt. Vorab kann man sich mit dem Lyric Video zu "Delivering The Gods" einen ersten Höreindruck verschaffen.

Mordbrand - Wilt

Tracklist:
1. Bleed Into Nought
2. Delivering The Gods
3. Worship Predation
4. At The Larvae Column
5. Throes Of Glorious Death
6. To Pursue Damnation
7. Venomous Myrrh
8. Wilt
9. Give In To Oblivion

Quelle: Clawhammer

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 