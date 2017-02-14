13 Headbänga online
14.02.2017, 20:56 Uhr: Albumdetails von Azarath

Am 07. April 2017 erscheint das Album In Extremis der polnischen Black / Death Metaller Azarath über Agonia Records.

Azarath - In Extremis

Tracklist:
01. The Triumph Of Ascending Majesty
02. Let My Blood Become His Flesh
03. Annihilation (Smite All The Illusions)
04. The Slain God
05. At The Gates Of Understanding
06. Parasu Blade
07. Sign Of Apophis
08. Into The Nameless Night
09. Venomous Tears (Mourn Of The Unholy Mother)
10. Death

Quelle: Agonia Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

