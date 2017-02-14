Nächste News: Albumstream von Pestifer

Am 07. April 2017 erscheint das Album In Extremis der polnischen Black / Death Metaller Azarath über Agonia Records.

Tracklist:

01. The Triumph Of Ascending Majesty

02. Let My Blood Become His Flesh

03. Annihilation (Smite All The Illusions)

04. The Slain God

05. At The Gates Of Understanding

06. Parasu Blade

07. Sign Of Apophis

08. Into The Nameless Night

09. Venomous Tears (Mourn Of The Unholy Mother)

10. Death

Quelle: Agonia Records

