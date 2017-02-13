News
13.02.2017, 22:33 Uhr: Tormentor: Morbid Realization Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 17. März 2017 wird das Album Morbid Realization von Tormentor auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Hope
02. Kill With No Excuse
03. Morbid Realization
04. Comprehension Failed
05. Burning Empire
06. Endless Emptiness
07. Forgotten
08. Lurks In The Dark
09. Walk Past Myself
10. Path To The Dark Side
Total Playing Time: 42:31 min
Max Seipke - Vocals, Guitars
Kevin Hauch - Guitars
Christian Schomber - Bass
Thomas Wedemeyer - Drums
Quelle: Pure Steel Records