Vorherige News: Neuer Song von Atreides: Camainante



Am 17. März 2017 wird das Album Morbid Realization von Tormentor auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Hope

02. Kill With No Excuse

03. Morbid Realization

04. Comprehension Failed

05. Burning Empire

06. Endless Emptiness

07. Forgotten

08. Lurks In The Dark

09. Walk Past Myself

10. Path To The Dark Side

Total Playing Time: 42:31 min

Max Seipke - Vocals, Guitars

Kevin Hauch - Guitars

Christian Schomber - Bass

Thomas Wedemeyer - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite