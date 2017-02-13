6 Headbänga online
13.02.2017, 22:33 Uhr: Tormentor: Morbid Realization Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 17. März 2017 wird das Album Morbid Realization von Tormentor auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tormentor - Morbid Realization

Tracklist:
01. Hope
02. Kill With No Excuse
03. Morbid Realization
04. Comprehension Failed
05. Burning Empire
06. Endless Emptiness
07. Forgotten
08. Lurks In The Dark
09. Walk Past Myself
10. Path To The Dark Side
Total Playing Time: 42:31 min

Max Seipke - Vocals, Guitars
Kevin Hauch - Guitars
Christian Schomber - Bass
Thomas Wedemeyer - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

