Am 24. März 2017 wird das Album Reckoning Day von Emerald auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

1. Only The Reaper Wins

2. Black Pyramid

3. Evolution In Reverse

4. Horns Up

5. Beyond Forever

6. Through The Storm

7. Ridden By Fear

8. Mist Of The Past

9. Trees Full Of Tears

10. Lament Of The Fallen

11. Reckoning Day

12. Reign Of Steel

13. Signum Die

14. Fading History

15. End Of The World (Bonustrack)

Gesamtspieldauer: 62:08

Gesamtspieldauer Mit Bonustrack: 67:15 Min

Line Up:

Vocals - Mace Mitchell

Guitars - Michael Vaucher

Guitars - Julien Menth

Bass - Vania Truttmann

Drums - Alex Spicher

Keys - Thomas Vaucher

Special Guests

Vocals - George Call - "Evolution In Reverse", "Through The Storm"

Guitar Solo - Slädu - "Horns Up"

Backing Vocals - Alexx Suter - "Beyond Forever"

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

