09.02.2017, 21:39 Uhr: Emerald: Reckoning Day Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 24. März 2017 wird das Album Reckoning Day von Emerald auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
1. Only The Reaper Wins
2. Black Pyramid
3. Evolution In Reverse
4. Horns Up
5. Beyond Forever
6. Through The Storm
7. Ridden By Fear
8. Mist Of The Past
9. Trees Full Of Tears
10. Lament Of The Fallen
11. Reckoning Day
12. Reign Of Steel
13. Signum Die
14. Fading History
15. End Of The World (Bonustrack)
Gesamtspieldauer: 62:08
Gesamtspieldauer Mit Bonustrack: 67:15 Min
Line Up:
Vocals - Mace Mitchell
Guitars - Michael Vaucher
Guitars - Julien Menth
Bass - Vania Truttmann
Drums - Alex Spicher
Keys - Thomas Vaucher
Special Guests
Vocals - George Call - "Evolution In Reverse", "Through The Storm"
Guitar Solo - Slädu - "Horns Up"
Backing Vocals - Alexx Suter - "Beyond Forever"
Quelle: Pure Steel Records