9 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (107)
10.02.2017 Schandmaul
10.02.2017 Devin Townsend Project
10.02.2017 Envinya
11.02.2017 Barock
11.02.2017 Japanische Kampfhörspiele
11.02.2017 Kärbholz
11.02.2017 Ewigheim
MinReviews (9839)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (660)
MinMetal-Videos (2326)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Dark Order

Interview:
Crystalic

Live-Bericht:
Walpurgis Metal Days X

Video:
Tanzwut
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Lyric Video von Gutted: Into Oblivion / Atrophied Existence
Vorherige News: Neues Album von Life Of Agony im April

09.02.2017, 21:39 Uhr: Emerald: Reckoning Day Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 24. März 2017 wird das Album Reckoning Day von Emerald auf CD veröffentlicht.

Emerald - Reckoning Day

Tracklist:
1. Only The Reaper Wins
2. Black Pyramid
3. Evolution In Reverse
4. Horns Up
5. Beyond Forever
6. Through The Storm
7. Ridden By Fear
8. Mist Of The Past
9. Trees Full Of Tears
10. Lament Of The Fallen
11. Reckoning Day
12. Reign Of Steel
13. Signum Die
14. Fading History
15. End Of The World (Bonustrack)

Gesamtspieldauer: 62:08
Gesamtspieldauer Mit Bonustrack: 67:15 Min

Line Up:
Vocals - Mace Mitchell
Guitars - Michael Vaucher
Guitars - Julien Menth
Bass - Vania Truttmann
Drums - Alex Spicher
Keys - Thomas Vaucher
Special Guests
Vocals - George Call - "Evolution In Reverse", "Through The Storm"
Guitar Solo - Slädu - "Horns Up"
Backing Vocals - Alexx Suter - "Beyond Forever"

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 