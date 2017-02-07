5 Headbänga online
07.02.2017, 21:32 Uhr: Neues Album von Evocation: The Shadow Archetype

Am 20.03.2017 kehren die Death Metaller Evocation mit ihrer neuen Scheibe The Shadow Archetype zurück. Das Album erscheint über Metal Blade Records.

Evocation - The Shadow Archetype

Tracklist:
01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned to the Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival of the Sickest
09. Sulphur and Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise

