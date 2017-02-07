Nächste News: Thormesis: Trümmerfarben Album vorab im Stream

Am 20.03.2017 kehren die Death Metaller Evocation mit ihrer neuen Scheibe The Shadow Archetype zurück. Das Album erscheint über Metal Blade Records.

Tracklist:

01. Into Ruins

02. Condemned to the Grave

03. Modus Operandi

04. Children of Stone

05. The Coroner

06. The Shadow Archetype

07. Blind Obedience

08. Survival of the Sickest

09. Sulphur and Blood

10. Imperium Fall

11. Dark Day Sunrise

Quelle: Metal Blade

