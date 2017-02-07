9 Headbänga online
08.02.2017 Apocalyptica
08.02.2017 Year Of The Goat
10.02.2017 Schandmaul
10.02.2017 Devin Townsend Project
10.02.2017 Envinya
11.02.2017 Barock
11.02.2017 Japanische Kampfhörspiele
Review:
BRDigung

Interview:
Midwinter

Live-Bericht:
Summer Breeze

Video:
The Bones
News

07.02.2017, 21:32 Uhr: Neues Album von Immortal Machinery

Die UK Dark / Melodic Metaller Immortal Machinery werden am 07.04.2017 ihr neues Album An Imperfect Storm veröffentlichen.

Immortal Machinery - An Imperfect Storm

Tracklist:
1 I'm Not Sorry
2 Die With Me - a Soldier's Song
3 Tongues of Fire
4 Nail Me Upside Down
5 I Did it for You
6 Apocalypse Forever
7 Greater Love
8 Call me Cain (He Never Died)
9 Barbiturate Blues

Quelle: Metal Revelation

