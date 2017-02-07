Nächste News: Albumdetails von Mammoth Mammoth

Vorherige News: Lyric Video von Fetid Zombie: If The Dead Could Speak



Die UK Dark / Melodic Metaller Immortal Machinery werden am 07.04.2017 ihr neues Album An Imperfect Storm veröffentlichen.

Tracklist:

1 I'm Not Sorry

2 Die With Me - a Soldier's Song

3 Tongues of Fire

4 Nail Me Upside Down

5 I Did it for You

6 Apocalypse Forever

7 Greater Love

8 Call me Cain (He Never Died)

9 Barbiturate Blues

Quelle: Metal Revelation

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite