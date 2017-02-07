News
07.02.2017, 21:32 Uhr: Neues Album von Immortal Machinery
Die UK Dark / Melodic Metaller Immortal Machinery werden am 07.04.2017 ihr neues Album An Imperfect Storm veröffentlichen.
Tracklist:
1 I'm Not Sorry
2 Die With Me - a Soldier's Song
3 Tongues of Fire
4 Nail Me Upside Down
5 I Did it for You
6 Apocalypse Forever
7 Greater Love
8 Call me Cain (He Never Died)
9 Barbiturate Blues
Quelle: Metal Revelation