News

01.02.2017, 21:35 Uhr: Fünftes Album von Aborted Fetus

Am 28.04.2017 werden die russischen Brutal Death Metaller Aborted Fetus ihr fünftes Album The Art Of Violent Torture über Comatose Music veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich den neuen Song "Blinded By The Flame" anhören.

Aborted Fetus - The Art Of Violent Torture

Tracklist:
01. The Art Of Pain
02. Boiled Alive
03. Hanged On The Hook By The Rib
04. Blinded By The Flame
05. Pouring Molten Lead Into A Throat
06. Awaiting...
07. Burning At Stake
08. Axe Decapitation
09. Buried Alive
10. Impalement
11. Breaking Wheel
12. Hanged And Quartered
13. The Last Way

Quelle: Clawhammer

