Nächste News: Single von Ominous Eclipse: The Horde

Vorherige News: Vorgeschmack von Morta Skuld: Breathe In The Black



Am 28.04.2017 werden die russischen Brutal Death Metaller Aborted Fetus ihr fünftes Album The Art Of Violent Torture über Comatose Music veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich den neuen Song "Blinded By The Flame" anhören.

Tracklist:

01. The Art Of Pain

02. Boiled Alive

03. Hanged On The Hook By The Rib

04. Blinded By The Flame

05. Pouring Molten Lead Into A Throat

06. Awaiting...

07. Burning At Stake

08. Axe Decapitation

09. Buried Alive

10. Impalement

11. Breaking Wheel

12. Hanged And Quartered

13. The Last Way

Quelle: Clawhammer

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite