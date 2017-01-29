4 Headbänga online
News

29.01.2017, 20:53 Uhr: Zweites Album von Selfmachine

Die niederländischen Modern Metaller Selfmachine werden am 17.03.2017 ihr zweites Album Societal Arcade auf den Markt bringen.

Selfmachine - Societal Arcade

Tracklist:
01. Against The Flow
02. Join The Hatetrain
03. Giddy-Up!
04. ‘Normal' People
05. Universe
06. No Cliche
07. Nothing'S Worth
08. Lifeblind
09. The Great Deception
10. The Valeyard
11. Superior
12. Avenge The Moment
13. Luminous Beings

