Die niederländischen Modern Metaller Selfmachine werden am 17.03.2017 ihr zweites Album Societal Arcade auf den Markt bringen.

Tracklist:

01. Against The Flow

02. Join The Hatetrain

03. Giddy-Up!

04. ‘Normal' People

05. Universe

06. No Cliche

07. Nothing'S Worth

08. Lifeblind

09. The Great Deception

10. The Valeyard

11. Superior

12. Avenge The Moment

13. Luminous Beings

Quelle: WormHoleDeath Records

