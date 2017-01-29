Nächste News: Zweites Album von Selfmachine

Vorherige News: Sacrilege: Videoveröffentlichung für das kommende Album



Am 10. März 2017 wird das Album I'm The Devil von Satan Worship auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Holy Blasphemy

02. I'm The Devil

03. Azrael's Hand

04. The Girls Of Manson Family

05. Satanik Possession

06. Zodiac Overkill

07. The Black Flame

08. Black Death

09. Under Sign Of The Reaper

10. The Last Days Of Paul John Knowles

Line-Up

Leatherface - Vox, Guitars And Bass

Incitatus - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite