4 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (57)
03.02.2017 Kreator
03.02.2017 Eisenhauer
04.02.2017 Fates Warning
05.02.2017 Sabaton
05.02.2017 Lacrimas Profundere & A Life Divided
08.02.2017 Apocalyptica
10.02.2017 Schandmaul
MinReviews (9838)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (659)
MinMetal-Videos (2324)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Pagan Altar

Interview:
Deranged

Live-Bericht:
Wacken Open Air

Video:
Katra
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Zweites Album von Selfmachine
Vorherige News: Sacrilege: Videoveröffentlichung für das kommende Album

29.01.2017, 20:53 Uhr: Satan Worship: I'm The Devil Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 10. März 2017 wird das Album I'm The Devil von Satan Worship auf CD veröffentlicht.

Satan Worship - Im The Devil

Tracklist:
01. Holy Blasphemy
02. I'm The Devil
03. Azrael's Hand
04. The Girls Of Manson Family
05. Satanik Possession
06. Zodiac Overkill
07. The Black Flame
08. Black Death
09. Under Sign Of The Reaper
10. The Last Days Of Paul John Knowles

Line-Up
Leatherface - Vox, Guitars And Bass
Incitatus - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 