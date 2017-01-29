News
29.01.2017, 20:53 Uhr: Satan Worship: I'm The Devil Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 10. März 2017 wird das Album I'm The Devil von Satan Worship auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Holy Blasphemy
02. I'm The Devil
03. Azrael's Hand
04. The Girls Of Manson Family
05. Satanik Possession
06. Zodiac Overkill
07. The Black Flame
08. Black Death
09. Under Sign Of The Reaper
10. The Last Days Of Paul John Knowles
Line-Up
Leatherface - Vox, Guitars And Bass
Incitatus - Drums
