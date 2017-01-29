News
29.01.2017, 20:52 Uhr: Album und Video von No Zodiac
Schaut euch das neue No Zodiac Video "Santisima Muerte" an. Das zugehörige Album Altars Of Impurity erscheint am 07.04.2017 über Siege Music.
Tracklist:
01. Santisima Muerte
02. River Of Hypocrisy
03. Sigil Of Aciel
04. Corroded Soul
05. The Tribulation
06. Hung By The Tongue
07. Entombed
08. Swine
09. Penance
10. God Never Came
11. Population Control (bonus)
Quelle: Hold Tight! Pr