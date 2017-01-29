Nächste News: Zweites Album von Gorephilia

Vorherige News: Album und Video von Warbringer



Schaut euch das neue No Zodiac Video "Santisima Muerte" an. Das zugehörige Album Altars Of Impurity erscheint am 07.04.2017 über Siege Music.

Tracklist:

01. Santisima Muerte

02. River Of Hypocrisy

03. Sigil Of Aciel

04. Corroded Soul

05. The Tribulation

06. Hung By The Tongue

07. Entombed

08. Swine

09. Penance

10. God Never Came

11. Population Control (bonus)

Quelle: Hold Tight! Pr

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite