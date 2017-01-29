7 Headbänga online
03.02.2017 Kreator
03.02.2017 Eisenhauer
04.02.2017 Fates Warning
05.02.2017 Sabaton
05.02.2017 Lacrimas Profundere & A Life Divided
08.02.2017 Apocalyptica
10.02.2017 Schandmaul
News

29.01.2017, 20:52 Uhr: Album und Video von No Zodiac

Schaut euch das neue No Zodiac Video "Santisima Muerte" an. Das zugehörige Album Altars Of Impurity erscheint am 07.04.2017 über Siege Music.

No Zodiak - Altars Of Impurity

Tracklist:
01. Santisima Muerte
02. River Of Hypocrisy
03. Sigil Of Aciel
04. Corroded Soul
05. The Tribulation
06. Hung By The Tongue
07. Entombed
08. Swine
09. Penance
10. God Never Came
11. Population Control (bonus)

