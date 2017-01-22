News
Nächste News: Borealis veröffentlichen World Of Silence MMXVII am 27. Januar
Vorherige News: Pyogenesis: Every Man For Himself ... And God Against All - der epische neue Clip
22.01.2017, 20:58 Uhr: Wretch: The Hunt Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 24. Februar 2017 wird das neue Album The Hunt von Wretch auf CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Sturmbringer
02. The Hunt
03. Throne Of Poseidon
04. Twilight's End
05. The Final Stand
06. Fortune's Fool
07. The King In Red
08. Straight To Hell
09. Pierce The Veil
10. Once In A Lifetime
11. She Waits
Total Playing Time: 41:26 Min
Line-Up:
Juan Ricardo - Vocals
Nick Giannakos - Lead- And Rhythm Guitar
Michael "Mjölnir" Stephenson - Lead- And Rhythm Guitar
Tim Frederick - Bass
Jeff Curenton - Drums
Quelle: Pure Steel Records