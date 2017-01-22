9 Headbänga online
News

22.01.2017, 20:58 Uhr: Wretch: The Hunt Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 24. Februar 2017 wird das neue Album The Hunt von Wretch auf CD veröffentlicht.

Wretch - The Hunt

Tracklist:
01. Sturmbringer
02. The Hunt
03. Throne Of Poseidon
04. Twilight's End
05. The Final Stand
06. Fortune's Fool
07. The King In Red
08. Straight To Hell
09. Pierce The Veil
10. Once In A Lifetime
11. She Waits
Total Playing Time: 41:26 Min

Line-Up:
Juan Ricardo - Vocals
Nick Giannakos - Lead- And Rhythm Guitar
Michael "Mjölnir" Stephenson - Lead- And Rhythm Guitar
Tim Frederick - Bass
Jeff Curenton - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 Kommentare

