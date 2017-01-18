7 Headbänga online
News

18.01.2017, 22:11 Uhr: Neues Album von Invasion

Invasion werden am 17.02.2017 ihre neue Death Metal Schlachtplatte Destroyer Of Mankind via Abyss Records veröffentlichen. Bereits jetzt kann man den neuen Track "Approaching Cauldron Of Horror" anhören.

Invasion - Destroyer Of Mankind

Tracklist:
1. I Am The Enemy
2. Approaching Cauldron Of Horror
3. The Divine Wind
4. Iron Bottom Sound
5. Dying On The Beaches Of Normandy
6. A Satisfying Death
7. Play The Devils Piano
8. Summon The Wolfpack
9. Shores Of Betio Island

