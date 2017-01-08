Nächste News: Single von Heaven's Guardian: War

Vorherige News: Hall Of The Slain Lyric Video von Dark Rites



Die indischen Epic Black Deather Demonic Resurrection werden am 15.03.2017 ihr fünftes Album Dashavatar veröffentlichen.

Tracklist:

01. Matsya - The Fish

02. Kurma - The Tortoise

03. Varaha - The Boar

04. Vamana - The Dwarf

05. Narasimha - The Man-Lion

06. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder

07. Rama - The Prince

08. Krishna - The Cowherd

09. Buddha - The Teacher

10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth

Quelle: Transcending Obscurity Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite