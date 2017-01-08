News
Nächste News: Single von Heaven's Guardian: War
Vorherige News: Hall Of The Slain Lyric Video von Dark Rites
08.01.2017, 20:12 Uhr: Neues Album von Demonic Resurrection
Die indischen Epic Black Deather Demonic Resurrection werden am 15.03.2017 ihr fünftes Album Dashavatar veröffentlichen.
Tracklist:
01. Matsya - The Fish
02. Kurma - The Tortoise
03. Varaha - The Boar
04. Vamana - The Dwarf
05. Narasimha - The Man-Lion
06. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder
07. Rama - The Prince
08. Krishna - The Cowherd
09. Buddha - The Teacher
10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth
Quelle: Transcending Obscurity Records