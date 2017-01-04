News
04.01.2017, 19:52 Uhr: Pulvis Et Umbra: Neues Album im Februar
Die italienische Death Metal Band Pulvis Et Umbra wird das neue Album Atmosfear im Februar 2017 veröffentlichen. Ein offizielles Video zum Titeltrack ist bereits jetzt verfügbar.
Tracklist:
01. The Soul Collectress
02. Atmosfear
03. Crows Belong To Her
04. Virus
05. Darkest Sorrow
06. Divinity Or Icon
07. The Price Of Trust
08. Can't Handle
09. Blinded By Thoughts
10. Predominio Tecnologico (instrumental)
11. Portrait 016 (Japanese bonus track)
Quelle: Pulvis Et Umbra