Die italienische Death Metal Band Pulvis Et Umbra wird das neue Album Atmosfear im Februar 2017 veröffentlichen. Ein offizielles Video zum Titeltrack ist bereits jetzt verfügbar.

Tracklist:

01. The Soul Collectress

02. Atmosfear

03. Crows Belong To Her

04. Virus

05. Darkest Sorrow

06. Divinity Or Icon

07. The Price Of Trust

08. Can't Handle

09. Blinded By Thoughts

10. Predominio Tecnologico (instrumental)

11. Portrait 016 (Japanese bonus track)

Quelle: Pulvis Et Umbra

0 Kommentare

